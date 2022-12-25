O'Neill Heinrich Damkroger Bergmeyer & Shultz, PC LLO

The law firm of O'Neill, Heinrich, Damkroger, Bergmeyer & Shultz, P.C., L.L.O. is pleased to announce the hiring of Morgan Schroeder as an associate attorney. Schroeder earned her B.S. in International Business from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln and is a native of Fairbury, Nebraska. Schroeder is a recent graduate of the University of Nebraska College of Law. Schroeder assists clients in the areas of business and commercial transactions, employment law, estate planning, and corporate law.