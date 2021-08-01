Oncology genetics counselor joins Bryan Health

Maddie McPherson, MGC, has joined the Bryan Health oncology team to provide genetic counseling and testing to help determine a person’s risk for developing cancer.

McPherson, a Nebraska native, received her bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She earned a master’s degree from UNMC where she was part of the first genetic counseling program class.

“My fiancé and I have both had parents impacted by cancer, so I am very passionate about educating families on the subject of hereditary cancer risk and supporting them through the genetic testing process,” she says. “I am so grateful to be a part of the Bryan Health team and to bring genetic counseling services to a community that I care so deeply about.”

If cancer runs in your family, genetic testing looks at the DNA in your genes to determine if there are inherited variations that may be associated with an increased risk of developing cancer. There are over 50 hereditary cancer syndromes including breast cancer, ovarian cancer, colon/colorectal cancer, prostate cancer and pancreatic cancer.