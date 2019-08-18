Steve Jensen, a member of Olsson’s Field Operations team based in Lincoln, recently passed the standard required exam to become a professional engineer (PE). The other requirement to become a PE is to complete four years of professional experience under a licensed professional engineer.
Jensen graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2008 with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. At Olsson, Jensen conducts, evaluates and prepares geotechnical investigations and provides assistance during construction.
