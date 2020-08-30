Olsson’s Boosalis earns PE certification

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brandon Boosalis, an associate engineer at Olsson, recently passed the standardized required exams and earned his professional engineer (PE) certification.

To earn professional engineer certification, an individual must complete four years of professional experience under a licensed PE mentor and pass the PE exam.

Boosalis, a native of Lincoln and former student intern at Olsson, is part of the firm’s Mission Critical team and is based out of the firm’s Omaha office. As part of the Mission Critical team, he handles construction administration for data center clients.

He joined Olsson in September 2016. Prior to that, Boosalis was a manager of locomotive maintenance at Union Pacific Railroad in North Platte, Nebraska.

Boosalis is a 2015 graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.

Olsson is a nationally recognized engineering firm made up of people who craft expert solutions and designs that improve communities. The firm offers design and consulting services in planning and design, engineering, field services, environmental and technology. For more information, go to www.olsson.com.