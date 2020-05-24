Olsson ranks 94th on Top 500 Design Firms list

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Olsson Inc., a nationally recognized engineering and design firm, ranks among the top 100 design firms in the United States for the third consecutive year. Olsson is now ranked 94th on the 2020 annual ranking by Engineering News-Record.

Olsson moved up two spots on ENR’s Top 500 Design Firms list after growing revenue by nearly 13 percent in 2019. ENR ranks companies based on revenue for design services performed during the previous year.

The firm first cracked the ENR’s Top 100 Design Firms list in 2018 at No. 98.

“We work hard to provide our clients with innovative and sustainable designs combined with outstanding service,” said Brad Strittmatter, CEO of Olsson. “Together with our clients, we’ve been successful because we continually strive to improve the communities in which we live and work.”

Olsson, headquartered in Lincoln, opened for business in 1956 as a one-man shop serving clients in southeastern Nebraska. Since then, Olsson has grown to nearly 1,300 employees and over the last year worked on more than 6,900 projects throughout the United States.

Olsson made its first appearance on ENR’s Top 500 Design Firms list in 1996 and has been included on the list every year since.

Olsson is a nationally recognized engineering firm made up of people who craft expert solutions and designs that improve communities. The firm offers design and consulting services in planning and design, engineering, field services, environmental and technology. For more information, go to www.olsson.com.