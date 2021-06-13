Olsson places in the 2021 Best Places to Work

Olsson is proud to have placed 1st in the annual Best Places to Work awards under the extra large business category.

Olsson is a nationally recognized engineering and design firm that offers comprehensive design and consulting services in planning and design, engineering, field services, environmental and technology. Founded in Lincoln in 1956, Olsson strives to improve communities by making them more sustainable, better connected and more efficient. The firm was ranked No. 76 on Engineering News-Record’s Top 500 Design Firms national list. Olsson has 1,500 employees in 30 offices and has been a part of the Lincoln business community for 65 years.

Locally, Olsson is proud of its work that has improved the community that nearly 350 employees call home. From the infrastructure and transportation network of Antelope Valley and the West Haymarket to SouthPointe Pavilions to innovative technology for heating and cooling Innovation Campus and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Olsson has played a part in what makes Lincoln special.

Learn more at www.olsson.com.