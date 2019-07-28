Olsson, an engineering and design firm committed to improving communities, announces that Tyler Fritz has joined the firm as team leader for its Nebraska Mechanical/Electrical team.
Fritz has spent most of his career in the Denver area and brings back to his home state extensive electrical engineering experience designing electrical, low-voltage lighting and high-reliability/life-safety systems. An experienced leader, he has led multidisciplinary teams on a variety of infrastructure projects. He has expertise in a variety of facility types from commercial, education, healthcare and residential to sports and recreation.
Fritz, a Lincoln High graduate, has a bachelor’s degree in architectural engineering from Kansas State University.
Olsson is a nationally recognized engineering firm made up of people who craft expert solutions and designs that improve communities. The firm offers design and consulting services in planning and design, engineering, field services, environmental and technology. For more information, go to www.olsson.com.