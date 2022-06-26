Olsson names Brian Osborn environmental practice leader

Brian Osborn has been appointed environmental practice leader at Olsson, a nationally recognized engineering and design firm that does business throughout the United States. Osborn had been overseeing the firm’s Nebraska-based Environmental and Water Resources teams.

As environmental practice leader, Osborn is charged with supporting the firm’s growth strategy by expanding opportunities and developing technical expertise and project management capabilities within Olsson’s environmental discipline.

“Brian has a deep understanding of our operations and is the perfect person to lead our Environmental practice,” said John Olsson, executive vice president of consulting services at Olsson. “Our practice is well positioned for growth and is gaining momentum with several recent project wins. We expect Brian to build on that momentum and position Olsson for future expansion and growth.”

Osborn brings to his new role a wide range of environmental experience, including National Environmental Policy Act documentation, wetlands delineations and permitting, natural resources assessments, hazardous and regulated materials/waste investigations, and environmental remediation. He has been with the firm since 2012 and has led the environmental team in Nebraska for more than five years.

“I’m excited to lead an accomplished team of professional scientists and engineers who are dedicated to helping our clients navigate complex regulations that govern our natural resources,” Osborn said.

Osborn graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies with a biology emphasis.

Olsson is a nationally recognized engineering firm made up of people who craft expert solutions and designs that improve communities. The firm offers design and consulting services in planning and design, engineering, field services, environmental and technology. For more information, go to www.olsson.com.