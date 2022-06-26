 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Olsson names Brian Osborn environmental practice leader

Brian Osborn has been appointed environmental practice leader at Olsson, a nationally recognized engineering and design firm that does business throughout the United States. Osborn had been overseeing the firm’s Nebraska-based Environmental and Water Resources teams.

As environmental practice leader, Osborn is charged with supporting the firm’s growth strategy by expanding opportunities and developing technical expertise and project management capabilities within Olsson’s environmental discipline.

“Brian has a deep understanding of our operations and is the perfect person to lead our Environmental practice,” said John Olsson, executive vice president of consulting services at Olsson. “Our practice is well positioned for growth and is gaining momentum with several recent project wins. We expect Brian to build on that momentum and position Olsson for future expansion and growth.”

Osborn brings to his new role a wide range of environmental experience, including National Environmental Policy Act documentation, wetlands delineations and permitting, natural resources assessments, hazardous and regulated materials/waste investigations, and environmental remediation. He has been with the firm since 2012 and has led the environmental team in Nebraska for more than five years.

People are also reading…

“I’m excited to lead an accomplished team of professional scientists and engineers who are dedicated to helping our clients navigate complex regulations that govern our natural resources,” Osborn said.

Osborn graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies with a biology emphasis.

Olsson is a nationally recognized engineering firm made up of people who craft expert solutions and designs that improve communities. The firm offers design and consulting services in planning and design, engineering, field services, environmental and technology. For more information, go to www.olsson.com.

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Union Bank & Trust promotes Key

Union Bank & Trust promotes Key

Lincoln, Nebraska (May 31, 2022) — Union Bank & Trust recently promoted Katie Key to private banking and commercial lending officer.

TELCOR announces promotions

TELCOR announces promotions

TELCOR is excited to announce the promotions of Barb Denner, Claims Resolution Specialist, Revenue Cycle Services (RCS); Katie Kempf, Service …

Watch Now: Related Video

Monkeypox: What we know about the virus as the WHO considers if the outbreak is an 'emergency'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News