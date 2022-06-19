Olsson named one of Lincoln’s Best Places to Work

For the third year in a row, Olsson has won the annual Best Places to Work in Lincoln award for the extra-large category (more than 150 employees). Olsson employs more than 330 people in Lincoln, which is home to the company’s headquarters.

Olsson was founded in 1956 in Lincoln and has grown into a nationally recognized engineering and design firm that has more than 30 offices and works for clients in nearly every state. The firm offers design and consulting services in planning and design, engineering, field services, environmental and technology.