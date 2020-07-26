Olson promoted to assistant VP at Pinnacle Bank

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pinnacle Bank congratulates Karin Olson on her promotion to assistant vice president. Olson offices at the 70th and Adams location in Lincoln. As an operations officer, her duties include monitoring and maintaining escrows, account maintenance and various other retail banking duties.

Olson has been with Pinnacle Bank for 38 years. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Nebraska Wesleyan University.

About Pinnacle Bancorp:

Founded in 1938 in Palmer, Nebraska, Pinnacle Bancorp is a family-owned, Nebraska-based $12.5 billion financial holding company with 156 branch locations in seven states, including 67 across Nebraska. For more information, visit pinnbank.com.