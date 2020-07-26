Olson promoted to assistant VP at Pinnacle Bank

Olson promoted to assistant VP at Pinnacle Bank

{{featured_button_text}}
Olson promoted to assistant VP at Pinnacle Bank

Olson

Pinnacle Bank congratulates Karin Olson on her promotion to assistant vice president. Olson offices at the 70th and Adams location in Lincoln. As an operations officer, her duties include monitoring and maintaining escrows, account maintenance and various other retail banking duties.

Olson has been with Pinnacle Bank for 38 years. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Nebraska Wesleyan University.

About Pinnacle Bancorp:

Founded in 1938 in Palmer, Nebraska, Pinnacle Bancorp is a family-owned, Nebraska-based $12.5 billion financial holding company with 156 branch locations in seven states, including 67 across Nebraska. For more information, visit pinnbank.com

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News