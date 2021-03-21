Ojeda promoted to Bryan chief information officer

Bridgett Ojeda, MAM, PMP, has been promoted to the Bryan Health senior leadership team as chief information officer. She began her new role March 4.

Since 2007, Ojeda has served in the information technology department at Bryan Health, most recently as the director of project management.

In addition to three previous promotions at Bryan Health, she has achieved certification from the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives and the Project Management Institute.

"Bridgett’s leadership experience in health care and her proven ability to build collaborative relationships with physicians and communities have been evident since her first day at Bryan Health in 2007,” said Russ Gronewold, president and chief executive officer at Bryan Health. “These traits, along with her high capacity for understanding, translating and adopting new technology make her an excellent choice to lead our information technology team."

Ojeda earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University and her Master of Arts degree in Organizational Leadership from Doane University. She serves on the Healthcare Information & Management Systems Society Board of Directors and is a volunteer for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.