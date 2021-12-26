 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by University of Nebraska - Lincoln
OfficeNet of Fremont to join Eakes Office Solutions

OfficeNet of Fremont to join Eakes Office Solutions

OfficeNet of Fremont to join Eakes Office Solutions

 From left: Eakes Office Solutions President & CEO Mark Miller, OfficeNet owner Russ Hoetfelker, and Eakes CFOCOO Paul McKinney

Eakes Office Solutions is excited to announce OfficeNet, Inc. of Fremont, Columbus & Grand Island, Nebraska, will be joining the Eakes team. OfficeNet has been locally owned and operated for over 67 years, serving the office products, copier, furniture, and cleaning supplies needs of businesses in eastern Nebraska.

“I want to thank our customer across the state for their incredible support over the years. I’m confident in Eakes’ ability to take care of all of our loyal customers moving forward.” said Russ Hoetfelker, owner of OfficeNet, Inc.

Although Russ Hoetfelker will be retiring at the end of December, customers will continue to see some familiar faces from OfficeNet joining the Eakes team.

“Russ and his team at OfficeNet have provided a high level of customer service to many Nebraska communities for a long time. We take customer care seriously, and we look forward to continuing that tradition while expanding products and services in the area.” said Mark Miller, president & CEO of Eakes.

Eakes Office Solutions has 14 office locations across Nebraska, serving local businesses in Nebraska, Wyoming, Colorado, South Dakota, Iowa, and Kansas.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Choosing the right perks to make your credit cards work for you

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News