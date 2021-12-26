OfficeNet of Fremont to join Eakes Office Solutions

Eakes Office Solutions is excited to announce OfficeNet, Inc. of Fremont, Columbus & Grand Island, Nebraska, will be joining the Eakes team. OfficeNet has been locally owned and operated for over 67 years, serving the office products, copier, furniture, and cleaning supplies needs of businesses in eastern Nebraska.

“I want to thank our customer across the state for their incredible support over the years. I’m confident in Eakes’ ability to take care of all of our loyal customers moving forward.” said Russ Hoetfelker, owner of OfficeNet, Inc.

Although Russ Hoetfelker will be retiring at the end of December, customers will continue to see some familiar faces from OfficeNet joining the Eakes team.

“Russ and his team at OfficeNet have provided a high level of customer service to many Nebraska communities for a long time. We take customer care seriously, and we look forward to continuing that tradition while expanding products and services in the area.” said Mark Miller, president & CEO of Eakes.

Eakes Office Solutions has 14 office locations across Nebraska, serving local businesses in Nebraska, Wyoming, Colorado, South Dakota, Iowa, and Kansas.