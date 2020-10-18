NWU welcomes new board members

Four Nebraska Wesleyan alumni have joined the university’s Board of Governors. Timothy R. Hull (’81), Estes Park, Colo., is president and CEO of Bank of Estes Park. Susan Keisler-Munro (’85) is senior vice president, chief of operations at Assurity Life Insurance Company in Lincoln. Timothy W. Lineberry, MD, CPE (’87), De Pere, Wis., is chief medical officer for Aurora Health Care Medical Group. Marty Martinez (’99) is chief of health and human services for the City of Boston.

Dr. Susan Wortmann joins the board while serving as president of the NWU faculty. Former Board Chair Robert B. Harris (LL.D. ’13), Denver, has been elected governor emeritus.

Board officers for 2020-21 are Lincolnites Hon. John M. Gerrard (’76, L.H.D. ’13), chair; Cori Vokoun, vice chair; Kim Moore (’90), secretary; and Kevin Cook (’86), Overland Park, Kan., treasurer.

Nebraska Wesleyan’s Board of Governors is the governing body of the university. Its elected members include alumni and friends of the university from across the country. Nebraska Wesleyan University is an independent United Methodist liberal arts university of approximately 2,000 students. The university’s steadfast commitment to putting learning into action through internships, study abroad, service learning and collaborative research yields impressive outcomes for students and alumni year after year.

