Five Nebraska Wesleyan alumni have been elected to serve on the university’s Board of Governors. Kevin Boatright (’74), Lawrence, Kan., is director emeritus (retired), Office of Research at the University of Kansas. Samantha Mosser (’98), Omaha, is regional president-Omaha at UBT. Shawn Peed (’04) is COO for Sandhills Global in Lincoln. Sheryl Rinkol (’99) Half Moon Bay, Calif., is founder of Titanically Speaking. Frank Svoboda (’84), Grapevine, Tex., is EVP and CFO for Torchmark Corporation.
Tamra Llewellyn (’06) joins the board while serving as vice president-faculty affairs of the NWU faculty. Former Board Chair J. Robert Duncan (LL.D. 02), Lincoln, was elected governor emeritus at the board’s annual meeting.
Board officers for 2019-20 are Lincolnites Hon. John M. Gerrard (’76, L.H.D. ’13), chair; Cori Vokoun, vice chair; Kim Moore (’90), secretary; and Kevin Cook (’86), Overland Park, Kan., treasurer.
Nebraska Wesleyan’s Board of Governors is the governing body of the university. Its elected members include alumni and friends of the university from across the country. Nebraska Wesleyan University is an independent United Methodist liberal arts university of approximately 2,000 students. The university’s steadfast commitment to putting learning into action through internships, study abroad, service learning and collaborative research yields impressive outcomes for students and alumni year after year.