NUFCU promotes Mary Mendoza to member service officer

The University of Nebraska Federal Credit Union (University of Nebraska FCU) has promoted Mary Mendoza to member service officer in their downtown Lincoln location at 1720 P Street, Lincoln, Neb.

Mendoza has been with the credit union for 11 years. She began her career as a part-time teller, but soon moved to full time and for the past five years she has been assisting in the lending department as a lending support specialist.

A Lincoln, Neb. native, Mendoza has a certificate from Southeast Community College in Finance and Insurance. Mendoza has also completed course work at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. “Mary Mendoza has been an outstanding member of our team and we are excited to have her take on this new role” said Vice President of Member Services Monte Dickson. “Her experience and excellent member service skills are tremendous assets to the position of member service officer.”

In addition to her work at the credit union, Mendoza is a TeamMates mentor. She has been volunteering for TeamMates for five years.

University of Nebraska Federal Credit Union was chartered in 1937 to serve the professors and faculty members of the University of Nebraska. Today, individuals eligible for membership include University of Nebraska faculty, staff, volunteers, students, alumni and their families. The University of Nebraska Federal Credit Union has over 11,500 members and over $110 million in assets. It offers members a wide variety of full-service consumer banking products and services through a network of three offices located in Lincoln and Kearney, Nebraska. To learn more, visit www.nufcu.org.