NUFCU names Jake Johnson branch manager

The University of Nebraska Federal Credit Union (University of Nebraska FCU) has named Jake Johnson branch manager for the East branch located at 301 N. 52nd Street, Lincoln, NE.

Johnson will be responsible for the daily operations, loan servicing and membership development for the East branch and will work closely with University of Nebraska FCU members to effectively serving their wide variety of lending needs.

A Franklin, Neb. native, Johnson is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in business administration. Prior to coming to the credit union, Johnson worked briefly in the insurance industry and at another local financial institution. He has worked at the credit union since January of 2014 and has been instrumental in the growth and expansion of the credit union. “Finding just the right person to replace Sue Givens, retiring branch manager at our East branch location was very important” said President and CEO Keith Kauffeld. “Jake Johnson is a perfect fit to provide the service our members expect.”