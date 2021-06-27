NUFCU hires Mark Priess as director of consumer lending

The University of Nebraska Federal Credit Union (University of Nebraska FCU) announced today that Mark Priess is the new director of consumer lending.

Priess is responsible for directing and coordinating all aspects of consumer lending. He will direct sales activities to meet credit union goals and objectives. He will also assist with administering the indirect and mortgage lending programs as well as be involved with collections.

He has more than 29 years of experience at CEFCU a $7.7 billion credit union headquartered in Illinois.

“The experience and solid lending background Priess brings to this position are tremendous assets and we are pleased to have his leadership and expertise at the University of Nebraska FCU,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Kauffeld. “He is a perfect fit to build upon our strong commitment to our members and their lending needs.”

A Nebraskan native, Priess is returning to his roots and will be located at our Downtown Lincoln branch at 1720 P Street. While living in Peoria, he gave presentations to new homeowners through the Peoria Habitat for Humanity. He also assisted with home repairs through a non-profit organization called “Christmas in April”.

University of Nebraska Federal Credit Union was chartered in 1937 to serve the faculty members of the University of Nebraska. Today, membership is open to all University of Nebraska faculty, staff, volunteers, students, alumni and their families. The University of Nebraska FCU has over 11,000 members and over $140 million in assets. They offer members a wide variety of full-service consumer banking products and services through a network of three offices located in Lincoln and Kearney, Nebraska. To learn more, visit www.nufcu.org.