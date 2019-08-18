Gary Novotny, owner of Gary Michaels Clothiers in Lincoln has announced he will re-open Big Red of the Rockies in Estes Park, Colorado. Novotny founded and opened the store in 1996 and operated it up to 2004 when it was sold to another party. It has been a staple in Estes Park for the last 20 years until most recently.
It was the first of a kind in its inception to have a Nebraska Husker oriented retail store outside the State of Nebraska and was featured Nationally on ABC Network Television.
Novotny stated " We are really thrilled to bring back Big Red of the Rockies in Estes Park". Over 6 million tourists attend Rocky Mountain National Park and Estes is the gateway to the Park. Many native Nebraskans live in the front range and have supported the store in the past and with the excitement surrounding our current athletic programs, now is the proper time to re-open"
A soft opening will be the last week in August and Grand Opening is set for Friday September 7 the day before the Nebraska-Colorado game.
Evan Novotny will be the Manager and will reside in Estes Park.