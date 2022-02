Lillie Norris joins the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce as digital marketing specialist. Her experience in marketing includes working for Coldwell Banker NHS Real Estate, Legacy Post and Beam and Snyder Industries.

Norris graduated with a bachelor’s degree in marketing and a minor in management from the University Nebraska-Lincoln.

With her passion for digital marketing, Norris is excited for the opportunity to promote the Lincoln metro area. She can be reached at lnorris@lcoc.com.