Nicole Loseke joins Bryan Women’s Care Physicians

Nicole Loseke, APRN-NP, has joined Bryan Women’s Care Physicians, which is part of Bryan Physician Network. Nicole is a nurse practitioner who provides care to women of all ages.

“My goal is to empower every female to be her best self. In my practice, I take a comprehensive approach to care by listening to each patient’s needs and working together to determine next steps,” Nicole says.

Areas of care include:

• Preventative care, wellness exams and overall health throughout your life

• Providing information on contraception options to determine the best approach for you

• Information, evaluation and treatment of sexually transmitted infections

• Ongoing care and follow-up in any areas of concern

Nicole has been involved in women’s health care for 13 years. She began as a nurse in the Bryan Family Birthplace. After earning her nurse practitioner degree, she cared for patients through her work at Family Health Services and other nonprofit organizations. She continues her passion for women’s health care with Bryan Women’s Care Physicians.

Bryan Women’s Care Physicians is located in the 5055 Building at 5055 A St., Suite 200. To schedule an appointment, call 402-483-8630 or request an appointment online at bryanhealth.org/NicoleLoseke.