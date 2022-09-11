 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nicholas Schaffer earns honors at banking school

Cornhusker Bank congratulates Nicholas Schaffer on his graduation from the graduate school of banking at Colorado (GSBC). Nicholas, vice president- operations and digital banking, completed the program ranking in the top ten percent from a session that hosted nearly 500 students.

Barry Lockard, president, CEO of Cornhusker Bank, who sits as a trustee for GSBC noted, “We are very proud of Nicholas and his achievements. The courses and projects GSBC present, create an outstanding educational experience. Nicholas embraced this opportunity and achieved the highest level of excellence. His experience at GSBC will greatly benefit our bank and our customers.”

