Nicholas Menefee to join NEDCO Board of Directors

Nebraska Economic Development Corporation (NEDCO) is proud to announce that Nicholas Menefee of Olsson will be joining our Board of Directors.

Born and raised in Lincoln, Nebraska, Menefee attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. While attending UNL, he worked as an intern at Olsson, an engineering, planning, and design firm in Lincoln.

After graduating, Menefee was hired at Olsson and began his career as a geotechnical engineer, conducting geotechnical investigations and creating technical reports for a variety of private and commercial projects in Lincoln and Central Nebraska. More recently, Nicholas has been named team leader for Olsson’s Lincoln Field Operations team.

NEDCO board of directors are responsible for the implementation, oversight, and continuation of the Small Business Administration (SBA) 504 Loan Program that NEDCO offers. Menefee’ experience as a licensed engineer with Olsson will bring valuable experience to NEDCO’s board of directors, specifically with risk management and internal controls.

SBA 504 lending throughout the country and specifically within Nebraska is on pace for a record year of providing economic growth and job creation. During Fiscal Year 2021 NEDCO has received SBA 504 authorization for 56 loans totaling over $37,000,000 of stimulation to Nebraska’s economy. NEDCO’s board is excited to have the addition of Nicholas Menefee as a director to help the successful continuation and oversight of the 504 loan program in Nebraska.