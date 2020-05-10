Newly licensed realtors choose Lincoln First Realty

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lincoln First Realty is excited to announce the two newest additions to their sales team in Stephen Sanderson and Janae Weston.

Janae Weston had been a member of Lincoln’s real estate community in the past as a licensed realtor and worked with Nebraska Investment Finance Authority. Weston chose Lincoln First Realty because of their mutual ambition to build up their presence in the property management and commercial real estate fields. She also has experience in retail real estate as a co-owner of her own store front with her husband, Tye. Janae Weston can be reached at (402) 366-4278.

Stephen Sanderson is accustomed to managing difficult situations as an upper level management team member at a local business. Sanderson has obtained his license as a salesperson and will soon also be a licensed real estate broker. Sanderson’s decision to choose Lincoln First Realty over many other offers was based on his impression of Lincoln First Realty’s management team and Coaching Program. Stephen Sanderson can be reached at (402) 730-2556 and will work alongside Janae Weston primarily out of the 5701 S. 34th St. office.

Both agents are highly regarded in their communities and will continue to work tirelessly to serve their clients through their own education and professionalism.