Newly licensed realtors choose Lincoln First Realty

Lincoln First Realty is excited to announce the two newest additions to their sales team in Stephen Sanderson and Janae Weston.
Janae Weston had been a member of Lincoln’s real estate community in the past as a licensed realtor and worked with Nebraska Investment Finance Authority. Weston chose Lincoln First Realty because of their mutual ambition to build up their presence in the property management and commercial real estate fields. She also has experience in retail real estate as a co-owner of her own store front with her husband, Tye. Janae Weston can be reached at (402) 366-4278.
Stephen Sanderson is accustomed to managing difficult situations as an upper level management team member at a local business. Sanderson has obtained his license as a salesperson and will soon also be a licensed real estate broker. Sanderson’s decision to choose Lincoln First Realty over many other offers was based on his impression of Lincoln First Realty’s management team and Coaching Program. Stephen Sanderson can be reached at (402) 730-2556 and will work alongside Janae Weston primarily out of the 5701 S. 34th St. office.
Both agents are highly regarded in their communities and will continue to work tirelessly to serve their clients through their own education and professionalism.
Lincoln First Realty has three offices located at 7575 South 57th, 5701 South 34th, Suite 101 and at 1101 Cornhusker Highway, Suite 200.
Lincoln First Realty is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cornhusker Bank and is a full service professional real estate company. For more information, please contact us at (402) 434-2222. Find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/lincoln1st, Instagram @lincolnfirstrealty, and Twitter @LNKFirstRealty or check out our website at www.LincolnFirstRealty.com.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.