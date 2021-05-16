New treatment option at Cancer Partners of Nebraska

Cancer Partners of Nebraska (Cancer Partners) announced recently that The DigniCap Scalp Cooling System is now available at their facilities to help patients minimize hair loss from chemotherapy. Positive results from the multi-center FDA clinical trial, published in February 2017 by The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), indicate that seven out of ten patients using the DigniCap system kept at least 50% of their hair.

“Hair loss is a very troublesome side effect of chemotherapy for many patients,” said Steven Dunder, MD, medical oncologist at Cancer Partners. “DigniCap provides patients with a means to reduce hair loss while maintaining their privacy and self-esteem. We believe this is a significant advantage in caring for the whole patient and we are proud to make this technology available to patients at Cancer Partners.”

FDA-cleared since 2015, DigniCap minimizes hair loss from certain chemotherapy treatments for women and men with solid tumors such as those associated with breast, ovarian, uterine, prostate, and other tissues.