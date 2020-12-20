New members join Nebraska Community Foundation board

Lincoln, Neb. – Five Nebraskans from across the state joined Nebraska Community Foundation’s Board of Directors last month, following a unanimous vote by existing board members.

“Our board members are wholly committed to building stronger communities and a Greater Nebraska,” said Jeff Yost, Nebraska Community Foundation president and CEO. “They put in countless hours to make our hometowns more attractive and resilient places and further NCF’s work and mission. We are honored to have them serve and represent Nebraska communities of all sizes across the state."

Jeffrey Gerhart is chairman of the Bank of Newman Grove and president of Gerhart Insurance Agency. He is a fourth-generation Nebraskan and resides in Newman Grove. Gerhart has served on the Newman Grove Community Foundation Fund, an affiliated fund of Nebraska Community Foundation, since its founding. He has also served in leadership roles for the Nebraska Independent Bankers Association, the Independent Community Bankers of America and the Federal Reserve Board of Kansas City board of directors. He is a member of the Newman Grove Community Club, United Methodist Church in Newman Grove and the Newman Grove Masonic Lodge #305 Ancient Free & Accepted Masons.