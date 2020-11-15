New clinical trials now available to cancer patients

Recently Southeast Nebraska Cancer Center (SNCC) was approved by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) to offer new clinical trials to patients in our community. These promising novel approaches to cancer care offer additional treatment options for patients where opportunities were previously limited.

“We are excited to bring innovative treatment options to patients throughout our community,” said Bronson Riley, MS, CGC, CCRP, SNCC research director. “Instead of having our patients travel (sometimes hundreds of miles) to be considered for a clinical trial, they now have access at home.”

Clinical trials are studies that explore hopeful new treatment approaches, which may include novel medications or innovative techniques to fight cancer. In fact, all of today’s standard cancer treatments were once clinical trials. Clinical trials exist to help determine the best standards of care and to identify better ways to diagnose, treat and prevent cancer. They are the best way to build upon our current understanding of cancer care and to improve outcomes for future generations.