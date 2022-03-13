 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Bryan medical staff officers begin terms

William Johnson, MD, pulmonologist with Nebraska Pulmonary Specialties, is now chief of the Bryan Medical Center medical staff. He succeeds Ken Gross, MD.

Bryan Health leadership thanks Dr. Gross for his dedicated service and leadership – especially as we navigated uncertain times during a global pandemic.

Robert Oakes, MD, cardiothoracic surgeon with Bryan Heart, is now vice chief of staff; Alissa Clough, MD, hospitalist with Inpatient Physician Associates, becomes secretary/treasurer.

Bryan medical staff officers serve two-year terms.

