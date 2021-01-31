New book; Keep the Memories, Not the Stuff

Lincoln rightsizing expert and author Jeannine Bryant announces the publication of her second book: Keep the Memories, Not the Stuff.

Bryant, the owner of senior move management and estate sale company Changing Spaces SRS, has worked with hundreds of older adults and families as they move to smaller spaces or clear out a house after a death.

“The brutal reality is that people die, and their stuff must go somewhere,” says Bryant.

Keep the Memories, Not the Stuff helps readers to choose how and when to let go of keepsake items that are attached to memories and in so doing gain a new perspective on life.

This book is for anyone who has ever faced emptying out a loved one’s home or struggled with deciding which and how many items to keep from the past.

Bryant’s first book Ready to Rightsize? was published in 2019.

Keep the Memories, Not the Stuff is available in paperback and as an e-book online at EasyRightsizing.com, Changing Spaces SRS, or Amazon. To purchase by telephone, call the Changing Spaces SRS office at 402-483-0555.