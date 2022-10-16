New board president

Lancaster County Medical Society (LCMS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Kathryn Rosenberger as LCMS board president.

Dr. Rosenberger graduated from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in 2006, followed by residency training at the University of Kansas Medical Center completed in 2011. She has been a member of LCMS since returning to Lincoln in 2011.

Dr. Rosenberger is board certified in Otolaryngology, a member of the American Academy of Otolaryngology, the Nebraska Medical Association and LCMS. She is currently in practice with ENT Specialties P.C.

LCMS is the physician membership organization, serving all physicians in Lancaster County, we provide physician referrals for all specialties. Contact our office at 402-483-4800 if you need assistance finding a healthcare provider.

We are excited to welcome Dr. Rosenberger to this role and look forward to her leadership in the coming years.