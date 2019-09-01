Lincoln, Aug 19, 2019, Due to consistent business growth, Custom Blinds & Design, a Hunter Douglas Gallery at 6101 S. 56th St., has just added a new designer to its team. Joining the Gallery is Nebraska native Peg Slagle, a long-time veteran in event coordinating and marketing.
“When you meet Peg, she makes you feel like you’ve know her for years,” said Sherri Tafoya, owner of Custom Blinds. “Her gift of keeping in touch and going that extra step for friends, family and clients, is why we’re so excited she joined us,” Tafoya added.
Slagle too, is glad to be here: “As a customer in the past, I was impressed with my Custom Blinds experience and quality of the Hunter Douglas products,” she said. “Plus, Sherri and her company have such an outstanding reputation within the community, it’s a perfect fit for me!"
As a Hunter Douglas Gallery, Custom Blinds & Design carries the entire Hunter Douglas line of fashionable, innovative products. And as a Gallery, Custom Blinds offers products, solutions and warranties not available elsewhere.
See Peg at the Gallery, a couple of blocks south of Old Cheney at 6101 S. 56th. For more information call 730-2000, or e-mail: Peg@CustomBlindsLincoln.com.