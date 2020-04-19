NET earns Sevareid Awards

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NET, Nebraska’s PBS & NPR stations, earned 13 awards with five first place honors in the 2020 Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association Sevareid Awards.

The awards were announced April 4. The Midwest Journalism Conference in Minneapolis was canceled this year for safety reasons. The Sevareid Awards are open to all broadcast stations in a six-state region covering North and South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Nebraska. NET was honored for its work in radio and television.

For large market radio news, NET earned four first place awards for “Omaha Grapples with Its Ugly Past” for hard feature; “Making Art and Music from Found Objects” for audio; “The Irish-Punk Nebraska Fight Song Cheering Football Fans” for sports reporting and a compilation by NET News Director Dennis Kellogg for broadcast writing.

Six awards of merit were also given: “I Carry My Grandmother's Pain: Searching for MIA Service Members Decades Later” for individual multimedia storytelling news; Nebraska Flooding 2019 for series; “300 Individuals, 60 Majors, and Only One Cornhusker” for soft feature; “Powerlifting Program at Midland University Turning Heads” for sports reporting; “Speaking of Nebraska” for talk/public affairs and “For Plant-Based Eaters, Veganizing Thanksgiving Is Easy as Pie” for team multimedia storytelling news.