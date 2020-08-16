NET earns Regional Emmy

You have permission to edit this article.
NET, Nebraska’s PBS & NPR Stations, received an Emmy award from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Heartland Chapter for its “What If…” series story “Winston, Young Composer.”

“What If…” is a series exploring innovation, creativity, invention and discovery. It features stories about interesting Nebraskans with interesting ideas in a wide range of areas.

The “Winston, Young Composer” story profiles Winston Schneider, a typical Omaha youth who likes Legos, insects, Star Wars…and composing classical music.

To watch the series, visit http://netnebraska.org/whatif

