Nelnet named a top 3 finalist for 2022 Best Places to Work

It’s an honor to be recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Lincoln for the second year in a row. Nelnet is a diversified and innovative company committed to enriching lives through the power of service as a student loan servicer, professional services company, consumer loan originator and servicer, payments processor, and K-12 and higher education expert. For over 40 years, Nelnet has been serving its customers, associates, and communities. Learn more at NelnetInc.com/Careers.