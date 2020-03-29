Neil Dominy tackles newly created position at USDA

Neil Dominy tackles newly created position at USDA

{{featured_button_text}}

Neil Dominy was recently appointed the assistant state conservationist for Partnerships and Initiatives at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service. This is a new position for the agency. The overall goal of this position is to help NRCS generate more partnership opportunities that help improve Nebraska's natural resources. Visit ne.nrcs.usda.gov to learn more.

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News