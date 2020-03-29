Neil Dominy tackles newly created position at USDA

You have free articles remaining.
Neil Dominy was recently appointed the assistant state conservationist for Partnerships and Initiatives at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service. This is a new position for the agency. The overall goal of this position is to help NRCS generate more partnership opportunities that help improve Nebraska's natural resources. Visit ne.nrcs.usda.gov to learn more.
