NEDCO adds Andrew Schnoor as credit analyst

Lincoln, Nebraska (June 17, 2021) — NEDCO is proud to announce the addition of Andrew Schnoor to the already talented team. A graduate of Wayne State College and Northeast Community College, Schnoor joins NEDCO as a credit analyst. With a background working in rural banks and accounting firms, His hard work and dedication make him a perfect fit for the NEDCO organization.

Scott Sailors, president of NEDCO, spoke glowingly about Schnoor, “Coming from his background, he has really seen firsthand the relationship between the hardworking people of rural Nebraska and their financial institutions. And Andy’s honesty and leadership are the things that not only strengthen those relationships but will make him an excellent teammate here at NEDCO.”

About NEDCO

Nebraska Economic Development Corporation (NEDCO) provides long-term, lower-rate financing for small business development through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) 504 Loan Program. NEDCO is an SBA licensed certified development company (CDC). NEDCO was awarded the 2010 Certified Development Company of the Year, the SBA’s highest award, and is Nebraska’s largest and highest volume CDC. Visit NEDCO at http://www.NedcoLoans.com.

