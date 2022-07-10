Nebraska's Mike Gray receives NAHU's highest honor

The National Association of Health Underwriters honored Michael D. Gray (Nebraska) and John M. Word III (California) as recipients of the Harold R. Gordon Memorial Award at the organization's 92nd Annual Convention this week in Austin, Texas.

Awarded annually to the industry's "Person of the Year," the Harold R. Gordon Memorial Award is NAHU's highest honor. Winners are selected by a committee of past recipients based on the contributions they have made to the health insurance industry.

"After the pandemic prevented us from presenting this prestigious award for the past two years, I feel particularly grateful to honor two recipients who embody visionary leadership and steadfast commitment to bettering the health insurance industry," said Janet Trautwein, CEO of NAHU.

"For more than 25 years, Michael Gray has worked relentlessly to grow the association," Trautwein said. "His hard work and passion have inspired countless members to step up and become leaders within the industry. Though he never seeks recognition for his accomplishments, he is incredibly deserving of this award."

Gray has held leadership positions in his local chapter, in the Nebraska state chapter and as the Region 4 vice president on NAHU's Board of Trustees. He has recruited no fewer than 70 new members into the association. Gray is perhaps best-known as the driving force behind NAHU's political action committee. Under his leadership, HUPAC has grown and fundraised to new levels.

Gray's selflessness, people-centered leadership and dedication aren't limited to the NAHU community. He serves on the board of the Community Health Partners Initiative, which aims to improve the health of people in Lincoln and Lancaster Counties in Nebraska. At CHPI, he championed an effort to secure a grant for a health center that now helps thousands of individuals each year.

Gray is a friend to all and a committed leader who always puts others before himself. His dedication to improving his association and his community has served as an inspiration to everyone who knows him.