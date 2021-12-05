Nebraska Realtors Association CEO announces retirement

“Tammy has played a critical role in the development and success of our association, and while we will miss her and her enthusiastic leadership, we wish her the best of luck in her retirement”, said Connie Burleigh, NRA president-elect.

Prior to her employment at the Nebraska Realtors Association, Brookhouser was the executive director of the Omaha Area Board of Realtors. She has worked with the realtors in Nebraska since 1989.

"On behalf of NRA’s leadership, staff, and more than 5,500 members, I thank Tammy for her dedication and hard work, which has had a lasting and meaningful impact on the real estate industry, and I congratulate her on her retirement, said NRA President Andy Alloway"

Since 1917, the Nebraska Realtors Association has served as The Voice for Real Estate in Nebraska. Our 5,500 plus members subscribe to the Realtor Code of Ethics and take pride in the communities in which we work, serve and live. Visit us online at NebraskaRealtors.com.