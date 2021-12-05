Nebraska Realtors Association CEO announces retirement

After 26 years leading the Nebraska Realtors Association CEO, Tammy Brookhouser, will be retiring at the end of 2021.
Lincoln, Nebraska, November 18, 2021, Tammy Brookhouser, chief executive officer of the Nebraska Realtors Association (NRA), has announced her retirement, effective at the end of this year.
Brookhouser has led the realtors organization since 1995.
Under Brookhouser’s direction NRA continues to have a strong presence, advocating for realtors, housing, private property rights and other objectives of the association.
Brookhouser served on numerous national committees during her tenure including the National Association of Realtors (NAR) Political Affairs Committee, Professional Standards Forum, Political Education Fundraiser Committee, State Leadership Forum, Marketing Forum, Multiple Listing Service Forum, Membership Policy and Board Jurisdiction Committee, Leadership Resources Subcommittee, Property Management Subcommittee, AEC NRDS Policies Work Group, AEC State EO Forum (chair in 2011), Association Executives Committee, AEC Core Standards for State Associations Work Group and the AEC AE Institute Advisory Board.
Brookhouser received the NRA Outstanding Service Award in 2002, 2017 and 2019 and was inducted as an honorary member in 2021. In 2012, Brookhouser led the establishment of the Home Buyer’s Assistance Foundation (HBAF), a nonprofit organization of NRA which helps first time home buyers and provides mortgage and rent assistance to Nebraskans effected by natural disaster. Brookhouser has served as the executive director of HBAF since its inception.
“Tammy has played a critical role in the development and success of our association, and while we will miss her and her enthusiastic leadership, we wish her the best of luck in her retirement”, said Connie Burleigh, NRA president-elect.
Prior to her employment at the Nebraska Realtors Association, Brookhouser was the executive director of the Omaha Area Board of Realtors. She has worked with the realtors in Nebraska since 1989.
"On behalf of NRA’s leadership, staff, and more than 5,500 members, I thank Tammy for her dedication and hard work, which has had a lasting and meaningful impact on the real estate industry, and I congratulate her on her retirement, said NRA President Andy Alloway"
