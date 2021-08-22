Nebraska Public Media wins two National Murrow Awards

Nebraska Public Media recently earned two national Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association.

The two National Murrow Awards were for the news story “High School Football Takes the Field; An Attempt at Normal During Pandemic.” It earned awards in excellence in sound and sports reporting.

The National Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news and are given to honor outstanding achievement in electronic journalism. They will be presented at the Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala in New York City Oct. 27.

The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of electronic journalism.