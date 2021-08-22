Nebraska Public Media wins six Nebraska Broadcasters Awards

Nebraska Public Media earned six total awards from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association at its recent 2021 convention and awards banquet.

In the television category, the “Upstream Farms” episode produced for the innovation-focused “What If…” series earned a gold award for service to agriculture. “What If…” also received a gold award in the service to business, industry, government or education category. The “Speaking of Nebraska” television news series received a gold award for best in-depth investigative story or series for “The Black and Latino Experiences” episodes.

In the radio category, “High School Football Takes The Field; An Attempt at Normal During Pandemic” won a gold award for best in-depth sports story or series. “Remote Learning in Remote Nebraska” won a silver award for best in-depth investigative story or series. “A Wilber Man is Running for President… Again” won a silver award for best use of multimedia journalism.

The NBA’s Pinnacle Awards program was established in 1958 to recognize and encourage excellence in broadcasting and service to the community by Nebraska radio and television stations.