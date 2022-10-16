Nebraska Public Media wins public media award

Nebraska Public Media’s “Celebrating Nebraska Pollinators” community engagement project is the winner of a public media award in the special event marketing and communications category from the National Educational Telecommunications Association.

The national organization recognized public media’s achievements with the 54th Annual Public Media Awards during the 2022 NETA conference and CPB Public Media Thought Leader forum Sept. 18 in Charlotte, N.C. The public media awards, presented by NETA, honor station members’ work in the highest caliber of community engagement, content, education, marketing and communications.

The film “My Garden of A Thousand Bees,” an episode of the PBS series “NATURE,” inspired the “Celebrating Nebraska Pollinators” community engagement project – created in conjunction with the “NATURE: My Garden of a Thousand Bees” engagement grant.

At events across Nebraska, nearly 2,500 citizen scientists of all ages participated in hands-on educational activities and learned to protect essential parts of the state’s ecosystem.

During June, Nebraska Public Media partnered with Nebraska Game and Parks, the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum and Nebraska Extension Bee Lab to create three premiere pollinator-friendly events in Gering, Lincoln and Gretna. It also collaborated with local libraries that hosted 55 additional events.

NETA is a professional association representing 294 member stations in 48 states, the Virgin Islands and the District of Columbia.