Nebraska Medical Association president inaugurated

Michelle Walsh M.D. was inaugurated as the president of the Nebraska Medical Association [NMA] at their annual meeting held August 28, 2020.

NMA is the unifying physician organization in the state of Nebraska with the mission to advocate for physicians and the health of all Nebraskans. Dr. Walsh will be an excellent leader for NMA, as she has always advocated for high-quality care throughout Nebraska.

Dr. Walsh completed her pediatric residency at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, in June of 1998, and is board certified in pediatric care. She has been a physician with Pediatrics, PC in Lincoln, Nebraska, since July of 1998, and has received many professional honors and served on numerous boards and community coalitions.

Dr. Walsh served as a board member on the Lancaster County Medical Society Board for six years, followed by four additional years as president and past president.

The Nebraska Medical Association is honored to have Dr. Walsh’s leadership and vision steering their efforts ensuring the voice of medicine is heard in the interest of all Nebraskans.