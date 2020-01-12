Nebraska Home Sales joins Coldwell Banker Network

Nebraska Home Sales is now serving the Lincoln, York, and Omaha markets as the newest member of the Coldwell Banker global franchise network. The firm will now do business as Coldwell Banker NHS Real Estate. Coldwell Banker NHS Real Estate has 55 independent sales associates, is agent-owned, and offers residential and commercial real estate services.

“We believe our association with Coldwell Banker will allow us to better serve our customers and clients through the unmatched resources and marketing power offered by Coldwell Banker,” said Brent Robinson, Broker and Partner of Coldwell Banker NHS Real Estate.

Since Robinson and Steve Arens purchased Nebraska Home Sales in 2015, the company has grown from 26 agents to 55 agents and expanded to York and Omaha. The company also offers commercial services through NHS Commercial and is working on multiple developments.

Coldwell Banker NHS Real Estate is headquartered at: 6201 S 58th St, Suite B, Lincoln, NE 68516. For more information, contact Robinson at 402-489-9071, Brent@CB-NHS.com or www.cb-nhs.com.