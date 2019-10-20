Nebraska Department of Labor honored with Step Up Award

Bryan Seck, Prosper Lincoln’s Developer for Employment Skills, presented representatives from the Nebraska Department of Labor with the Prosper Lincoln Step Up award.
“The Nebraska Department of Labor has shown consistent dedication in partnering to make progress in the Prosper Lincoln focus area of employment skills,” said Seck. “The state and the staff at the Department have made it a priority to help people access skilled jobs and fill in-demand positions.”
The Department coordinates EmployLNK (formally Lincoln Business Task Force), which organizes veteran, job seeker and case manager career fairs and monthly tours of local businesses. The events increase case manager understanding of career pathways.
You have free articles remaining.
They also host employment fairs to help people (including refugees, veterans and people with disabilities) gain access to skilled, in-demand jobs and fill in-demand positions. They also lead rapid response efforts to help employees being laid off to find new, secure employment.
Learn more at ProsperLincoln.org