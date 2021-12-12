Nebraksa Realtors Association announces new CEO

The Nebraska Realtors Association has named Ryan Swinney, RCE, CRS, ABR, GRI, SRS, as their new chief executive officer.
The Nebraska Realtors Association board of directors is pleased to announce the selection of their new Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Swinney. Swinney succeeds Tammy Brookhouser who will be retiring after 26 years with the association. Swinney brings a wealth of association executive knowledge and a passion for the realtors community.
Swinney comes to the Nebraska Realtors Association from his role as association executive of the Western Magic Valley Reators in Twin Falls, ID. Prior to association management, Swinney practiced real estate and was a realtor for over 15 years in Montana. Swinney was president of the Montana Association of Realtors and served as interim CEO for 6 months during a transition period. Swinney holds several designations including RCE, CRS, ABR, GRI and SRS.
“I could not be more grateful to accept the position as CEO of the Nebraska Realtors Association. I am a second-generation realtor who found my true passion in life being a CEO for Realtor Associations. I am passionate about protecting homeownership and private property rights and providing premier customer service to our hardworking Realtor members. I am humbled and very excited to succeed Tammy Brookhouser and promise to continue building upon the great association she has helped build,” says Swinney.
Swinney’s appointment concludes a three-month national search process completed by a search committee, led by 2021 NRA President, Andy Alloway, and Ginger Downs and Alice Martin with Martin and Downs Consulting.
“Our board of directors is excited to announce Ryan Swinney as the next CEO. It was evident to the committee that Ryan’s knowledge, experience, and enthusiasm would align very well with our Association,” Alloway says. “As we look to the future, we’re confident that Ryan is the right person to lead the Nebraska Realtors Association.”
Swinney will assume the role of CEO on January 1, 2022. Please join the Nebraska Realtors Association Board of Director’s in welcoming Ryan Swinney.
Since 1917, the Nebraska Realtors Association has served as The Voice for Real Estate in Nebraska™. Our 5,500 plus members subscribe to the Realtor Code of Ethics and take pride in the communities in which we work, serve and live. Visit us online at NebraskaRealtors.com