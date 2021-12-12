Nebraksa Realtors Association announces new CEO

The Nebraska Realtors Association has named Ryan Swinney, RCE, CRS, ABR, GRI, SRS, as their new chief executive officer.

The Nebraska Realtors Association board of directors is pleased to announce the selection of their new Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Swinney. Swinney succeeds Tammy Brookhouser who will be retiring after 26 years with the association. Swinney brings a wealth of association executive knowledge and a passion for the realtors community.

Swinney comes to the Nebraska Realtors Association from his role as association executive of the Western Magic Valley Reators in Twin Falls, ID. Prior to association management, Swinney practiced real estate and was a realtor for over 15 years in Montana. Swinney was president of the Montana Association of Realtors and served as interim CEO for 6 months during a transition period. Swinney holds several designations including RCE, CRS, ABR, GRI and SRS.