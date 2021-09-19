NAI FMA Realty welcomes new associates

NAI FMA Realty is proud to announce the addition of six new associates to the firm. These individuals include Tim Dornbos, Shelley Kimball, Jamie Meyer, Sara Fink, Amanda Hughes, and Fryda Marquez.
Dornbos joins the firm as a sales associate and expands the brokerage team. He will provide a full range of sales and leasing services for businesses and commercial real estate investors. The Lincoln native previously worked for LI-COR for seven years, where he served most recently as the international operations manager. He received a bachelor’s degree in biological/biosystems engineering from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and acquired his Nebraska Real Estate license.
Kimball joined the firm in December 2020 as a property manager, overseeing and directing operations at office and retail properties managed by NAI FMA. She brings 35 years of property management experience to the firm, with the last 15 years working as senior property manager in Colorado at Brixmor Property Group, as part of its west regional office.
Meyer, a Pilger, Nebraska native, began working at NAI FMA as a property manager in November 2020. His role is handling daily needs at managed office and retail properties. Prior to joining the firm, he worked as a project coordinator at Cleaver-Brooks for six years and as a property manager for 12 years with CIP. He earned his bachelor’s degree in diversified agriculture from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Fink is a property accountant providing day-to-day accounting functions and financial statements for properties managed by NAI FMA. Prior to joining the firm, she worked as a sales tax associate at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers. The South Dakota native received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the Buena Vista College in Storm Lake, Iowa.
Hughes joins the firm as an accountant. Her primary role is accounts payable for the managed properties. The Lincoln native previously worked at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers as a sales tax associate. She received an associate degree in business administration and management from Southeast Community College.
Marquez is an accounting assistant and supports multiple functions for the accounting team. She is from Wakefield, Nebraska, and received her bachelor’s degree in education and human services from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
NAI FMA Realty has been providing commercial real estate solutions to landlords and occupiers in southeastern and central Nebraska for 60 years. NAI FMA manages more than 4 million square feet and is experienced with all product types and in all life cycles of commercial real estate. To learn how NAI FMA Realty can assist you with your commercial real estate needs, visit naifmarealty.com.