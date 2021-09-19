NAI FMA Realty welcomes new associates

NAI FMA Realty is proud to announce the addition of six new associates to the firm. These individuals include Tim Dornbos, Shelley Kimball, Jamie Meyer, Sara Fink, Amanda Hughes, and Fryda Marquez.

Dornbos joins the firm as a sales associate and expands the brokerage team. He will provide a full range of sales and leasing services for businesses and commercial real estate investors. The Lincoln native previously worked for LI-COR for seven years, where he served most recently as the international operations manager. He received a bachelor’s degree in biological/biosystems engineering from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and acquired his Nebraska Real Estate license.

Kimball joined the firm in December 2020 as a property manager, overseeing and directing operations at office and retail properties managed by NAI FMA. She brings 35 years of property management experience to the firm, with the last 15 years working as senior property manager in Colorado at Brixmor Property Group, as part of its west regional office.