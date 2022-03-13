NAI FMA Realty promotes one associate, hires two

NAI FMA Realty has announced the recent promotion of property management associate Tammy Walter, and the hiring of Shawn Herzog and Lindsay Weiner.

Walter has been promoted to senior property manager. A tenured associate of the property management division, she has more than 18 years of experience in Lincoln’s real estate community and oversees over 1.3 million square feet of commercial property, including Union Bank Place, formerly the Wells Fargo Center, a 312,000-square foot office building, and a 600,000-square-foot portfolio of retail and office buildings for a local developer. Walter is a licensed real estate agent and has earned the accredited residential manager certification from the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM). She earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Phoenix.

Herzog has joined the firm’s facility maintenance team as vice president. He previously worked in the NAI FMA facility maintenance division for several years before his most recent work experience with a couple building automation companies focusing on energy efficiencies. Herzog assists in oversight of the maintenance team, capital project management, and will contribute to new business efforts. Herzog attained an associate degree in HVAC from Southeast Community College.

Weiner joined the firm’s accounting team as accountant/lease administrator. Her primary focus is working on day-to-day accounting functions across several company divisions, producing monthly financial statements for properties managed by the firm and performing lease administration. Weiner’s prior experience was with Fiserv and Pierce Education Properties. She received a bachelor’s degree from Wayne State College.

NAI FMA Realty is the largest, independent commercial real estate firm providing solutions for institutional and private owners and occupiers in Southeastern Nebraska for over 60 years. NAI FMA manages more than four million square feet and with our many years of experience in all product types, has translated into success for our clients. Visit naifmarealty.com to view our associates and services, and follow @NAIFMARealty on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.