NAI FMA Realty earns NAI Global President’s Award

NAI FMA Realty received the 2019 NAI Global President’s Award for Tertiary Markets in recognition of their leadership, teamwork, and performance.
The commercial real estate firm was recognized as a NAI Office that has demonstrated a true commitment to the strategic vision of the enterprise by leading in action as evidenced by teamwork, leadership and/or business generation. The award was presented at the 2020 NAI Global Virtual Convention.
“NAI FMA Realty continues to demonstrate great commitment to NAI Global, and we are very proud of their achievements and contributions to the organization,” said Jay Olshonsky, president and CEO of NAI Global. “They exemplify how our local market leadership is driving the NAI Global brand.”
“We are thrilled with the company’s continued growth in recent years with being a part of the NAI team and its an honor to be recognized,” said Richard Meginnis, president of NAI FMA Realty. “With NAI Global’s resources and national reach along with NAI FMA’s long history of success, we are able to exceed our clients’ expectations and deliver exceptional service giving us a capability unique in the Lincoln market.”
NAI FMA Realty offers full-service commercial real estate solutions and has been serving the Lincoln commercial real estate needs of its clients for nearly 60 years. Locally-owned, NAI FMA helps tenants, landlords or property owners by providing client leasing and sales solutions, landlord services, property and facilities management, lease administration, consulting and advisory services, and project coordination.
NAI FMA offers the geographic expertise to complete real estate transactions throughout the state and can leverage the power of the NAI Global network to arrange deals in any location around the world. Learn more at www.naifmarealty.com.
