NAI FMA Realty adds Widman to brokerage team

NAI FMA Realty is pleased to announce Andy Widman has joined the firm as a commercial advisor and expands the brokerage team. In his new role, Widman will provide a full range of sales and leasing services for businesses and commercial real estate investors.

Before joining NAI FMA Realty, Widman most recently served as president of a local full-service architecture and design firm. A Nebraska native, Widman earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a master’s degree in architecture from the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago. After moving back to Lincoln, he became a licensed architect and has worked for architectural firms, as well as perform design and project management services for a couple regional developers. His extensive experience managing commercial projects from design to completion has helped him be involved in commercial real estate transactions for the last several years and he can apply this knowledge to future deals.

Widman has previously served as president for the American Institute of Architects-Lincoln Section. He also has volunteered as a judge for the Society of American Military Engineers Student Mentoring Program. Andy and his wife, Christine, have two children, Reese and Evan.

NAI FMA Realty is the largest, independent commercial real estate firm providing solutions for institutional and private owners and occupiers in Southeastern Nebraska for over 60 years. NAI FMA manages more than four million square feet of commercial properties and our many years of experience in all product types, has translated into success for our clients. Visit naifmarealty.com to view our services, and follow @NAIFMARealty on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.