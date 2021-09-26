 Skip to main content
NAI FMA Realty adds two to facility maintenance

NAI FMA Realty is proud to announce the addition of two new associates to the firm in the facility maintenance division. These individuals include Chris Tolliver and David Allison.

Tolliver joins the facility maintenance division as a maintenance technician. Before starting with NAI FMA, he was an aircraft maintenance technician in the US Air Force and performed maintenance on military buildings.

Allison joins the firm as a maintenance technician. His primary role is to assist with the downtown managed properties. He is a retired firefighter with the Lincoln Fire & Rescue and performed maintenance on residential and commercial properties.

NAI FMA Realty has been providing commercial real estate solutions to landlords and occupiers in southeastern and central Nebraska for 60 years. NAI FMA manages more than 4 million square feet and is experienced with all product types and in all life cycles of commercial real estate. To learn how NAI FMA Realty can maintain your commercial buildings, visit naifmarealty.com.

