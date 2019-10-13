Murray Custom Homes named Home Builders Of The Year

In addition to being named Residential Home Builders of the Year 2019 by Build Magazine, Murray Custom Homes has also been awarded Family Build Project of the Year 2019 for an amazing acreage property just outside of Lincoln.
“I couldn’t be more proud of my team for helping us achieve these awards. We’ve been building custom homes in Nebraska for over a decade; being recognized for our hard work is an honor.” Said Matt Murray, owner of Murray Custom Homes. “Knowing what our clients need in their new living space is a top priority at Murray. I personally meet with homeowners to learn about their lifestyle and priorities. Then I work with my award winning team to design and build the perfect home for each client.”
Supporting a wide range of clients, Murray Custom Homes is an innovative high-end home builder specializing in crafting quality properties that clients can cherish. Evident by the firm’s win of not one, but two titles in the 2019 Construction and Engineering Awards.
To learn more about Murray Custom Homes, Roofing & Restoration visit their websites and social media pages at www.murraycustomhomes.com - www.murrayroofingllc.com - www.murrayrestoration.com